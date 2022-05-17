A 34-year-old man has died in his girlfriend’s room at Asawase in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday when the deceased identified as Felix Arkoh went to visit his girlfriend and decided to pass the night.

The Assembly member of the area, Matthew Amissah, confirmed the incident in an interview with Accra-based Class FM.

Mr Amissah narrated the lovers had dinner and went to bed. However, the girlfriend woke up the next morning to his lifeless body.

The Asawase police have since arrested the girlfriend, Abena Boatemaa to assist in investigations.

The body has also been conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Meanwhile, the elder brother of the deceased, Spio Hammond, has called on the police to investigate the matter and unravel the cause of death.