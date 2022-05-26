The Ghana Police Service says they do not know some five men captured on a viral photo with Albert Donkor, a suspect who died in custody at Nkoranza.

According to the Service, the men are not Police officers from Nkoranza South or any part of the country.

The photo which saw the men dining together has sparked outrage on social media as an inscription on it read: Albert Donkor in red. Eating and drinking with Nkoranza South policemen.

But a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori said their investigations have revealed the photo was taken at a funeral at Boana in the Nkoranza North District which is approximately 20 kilometres away from Nkoranza.

The statement added: “We consider this as a calculated attempt by the people behind this mischief to drag the name of Ghana Police into disrepute.”

Below is the statement from the police: