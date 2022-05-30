Ghanaian rapper and fashion designer, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, known in the showbiz industry as Guru, has said he would be embarking on a peaceful demonstration with the people of Nkoranza soon.

According to him, the demonstration will come off if the Police do not account to the people.

“I am planning on going there to demonstrate peacefully,” he said.

“For the demonstration, if they don’t prove why they did that, we will go all out. If they prove why they did that, for me I don’t have a problem,” he added.

Speaking on Ahosepe Xtra on Adom TV, he condemned the actions of the Police regarding the Nkoranza incident to be unprofessional.

“To me, first of all, making the case as the guy being an armed robber was wrong without giving the proof and shooting through the crowd is wrong,” Guru noted.

“You need to bring footage and proof to convince the people,” he added.

The Lapaz Toyota hitmaker further appealed to the police to arrest all parties involved for questioning and further investigations.

“All those involved should be detained and questioned, they need to give the answers,” he stated.

“I am expecting that those who arrested the guy should be detained for now and the names he mentioned to the friends, they need to get them as well,” he added.

