In all, there were a total of 148 executives elected across the country in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional elections.

The event, which came off from Friday, May 27 to Sunday May 29, 2022, saw various NPP members either retain their executive positions or lose them to other contestants in the regional executive elections.



Greater Accra NPP Elections



CHAIRMAN Divine Otoo Agorhom

1ST VICE Joana Adda Frances

2ND VICE

Eric Nartey

SECRETARY

Odarlai Parker



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Baba Seidu



TREASURER

Racheal Tutu



ORGANIZER

Prince Obeng



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Grace Acheampong



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Moses Abor



NASARA COORDINATOR

Jeff Kassim



ASHANTI REGIONAL NPP ELECTIONS



CHAIRMAN

Bernard Antwi Boasiako



FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN

Patrick Chairman



SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN

Victoria Owusu-Achiaw



SECRETARY

Lawyer Kwame Ado Appiah



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Allen Gyimah



TREASURER

Hajia Zainab Sallow



ORGANIZER

Francus Adomako



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Raph Sarfo Patrick



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Nana Ama Ampomaa



NASARA COORDINATOR

Alhaji Saalim Bamba



EASTERN REGION



CHAIRMAN

Jeff Konadu Addo



1ST VICE CHAIRMAN

Twum Barima



2ND VICE CHAIRMAN

Frank Appiah



SECRETARY

Anthony Adjei



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Nana Yaw Papin



REGIONAL TREASURER

Kumi Larbi



ORGANIZER

Jerry Osei Poku



WOMEN ORGANISER

Mercy Amoh-Darkoah



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Adamu Musah Raha



NASARA COORDINATOR.

Baba Fadilu Fafana



WESTERN REGIONAL DELEGATES



CHAIRMAN

Francis Ndede Siah



1ST VICE

Asafoakye Badu



2ND VICE

Kwame Armah



SECRETARY

Okatakyie Amankwaa Afrifa



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Nana Adjoa Appiah



TREASURER

Horma Akesi Mieza



ORGANIZER

Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed



WOMEN ORGANIZER



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Benedict Addae



NASARA COORDINATOR

Al-Labib Imam Ali



WESTERN NORTH NPP



CHAIRMAN

Benjamin Armah



1ST VICE CHAIRMAN

Theophilus Tandoh Eric



2ND VICE CHAIRMAN

Ernest Nkrumah



SECRETARY

Felix Foster Ackah



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

George Alex Monney



TREASURER

Armoh-kye John



ORGANIZER

McDaniels Nyame



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Gabriel Doh



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Golly Antwi Boasiako



NASARA COORDINATOR

Yunus Abubakar



NORTHERN REGIONAL WINNERS NPP



CHAIRMAN

Mohammed Baantima Samba



FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN

Iddrisu Sunday



2ND VICE CHAIRMAN

Abdul Rahman Salihu Mahama



SECRETARY

Hudu Zakaria



REGIONAL ORGANIZER

Salifu Rashid



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Hajia Rahana Aziz



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Mohammèd Alhassan



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Aniwaba Kwaku Bediako Jeremiah



TREASURER

Yussif Toyibu



NASARA COORDINATOR

Alhaji Fatawu Adam Danjega





NORTH EAST REGIONAL NPP



CHAIRMAN

Akamara Bawa Henry



1ST VICE

Alhaji Gado



2ND VICE

Abdul Rahaman Gariba



SECRETARY

Sambie Suley



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Yamusah Ibrahim



ORGANIZER

Amos Yambil



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Mumuni M. Nurudeen



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Haruna Humu



NASARA COORDINATOR



UPPER EAST REGIONAL NPP



CHAIRMAN

Anthony Namoo



FIRST VICE CHAIRMAN

Isaac Adawele Atasige



SECOND VICE CHAIRMAN

Bampil Dabeabo Moses



SECRETARY

Elvis Figo A. Awonekai



ASSISTANCE SECRETARY

Atangiba M. Shakiru



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Mush Salahu-deen



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Ayamba Georgina



TREASURER

Daniel N. Ayine



NASARA CORDINATOR

Salley Musah Delwinde



UPPER WEST REGION NPP ELECTIONS



CHAIRMAN

Mr. Sanbaye B Kangbere, AKA Chairman

Heavy Weight



1ST VICE

Abdul-Rahaman Abdul-Aziz



2ND VICE

Alhaji Aziz Gado



SECRETARY

Tanko Daniel Dauda



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Alhassan Yussif



TREASURER

Alhassan Suleman



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Hamid Mohammed Saana



NASARA COORDINATOR

Ali Mohammed Nuri



VOLTA REGIONAL NPP ELECTIONS



CHAIRMAN

Makafui Woanya



1ST VICE

Abdulai Mohammed



2ND VICE

Richard Kwadekpo



SECRETARY

Pope Yao Yevu



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Samuel Anku



ORGANIZER

Kosi Bodza



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Destiny Bright Tettey



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Rejoice Afi Adzagbo



TREASURER

Wisdom Gakpo



NASARA COORDINATOR

Mudashiru Adebayo



SAVANNA REGIONAL EXECUTIVES ELECTIONS



CHAIRMAN

1. Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana ( Incumbent )



1ST VICE CHAIRMAN

Dr. Abudu Amadu Musah ( unopposed )



2ND VICE CHAIRMAN

Johnson Kwame Gyinde



SECRETARY

1. Mohammed Issah



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Mayoyo Aminu Sulemana (Incumbent )



ORGANIZER

Kwame Aboagye



TREASURER

Abu Lutie



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Raphael Akati Mahama ( Incumbent )



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Hajia Safia Mohammed ( Incumbent )



NASARA COORDINATOR:

Mohammed Marhey Bamba – 107



OTI REGIONAL EXECUTIVES RESULTS



CHAIRMAN

Evans Yaw Dapaah



1ST VICE

Collins Ahenkora Castro



2ND VICE

Doris Abronye



SECRETARY

Akpabeh Jonathan Manu



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Daniel Asiedu



ORGANIZER

Felix Ade



REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANISER

Prince Amanor



TREASURER

Joe Denteh



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Alice Mensah



NASARA COORDINATOR

Aliu Bashiru Sharabutu



BONO REGIONAL ELECTIONS



CHAIRMAN

Kwame Baffoe



1ST VICE

Joseph Mensah



2ND VICE

Kate Nana Ya Amponsah Agyare



SECRETARY

Kofi Ofosu Boateng



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Isaac Kwame Benkae



TREASURER

Alhaji Issaka Issa



ORGANIZER

Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Abdul Razak Oppong



WOMEN ORGANIZER

Doris Asomah (grassroot mama)



NASARA COORDINATOR

Alhaji Oman Faisal



BONO EAST REGIONAL NPP ELECTIONS



CHAIRMAN

Ibrahim Baba Bukari



1ST VICE CHAIRMAN

Dr. David Amoah



2ND VICE CHAIRMAN

Baba Ahmed



SECRETARY

David Boakye



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Seidu Limann



ORGANISER

Sule Musa



WOMEN ORGANISER

Sophia Danso Afriyie



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Charles Addo



TREASURER

Martha Baffoe



NASARA COORDINATOR

Jibril Abubakari



AHAFO REGIONAL NPP ELECTIONS



CHAIRMAN

Kwabena Owusu Sekyere



1ST VICE

Justice Appiah-Antwi



2ND VICE

Collins sei Bonsu



SECRETARY

Nana Antwi Eric



ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Samuel Akoto Owusu



TREASURER

Eugene Kusi Boakye



ORGANIZER

Alfred Asiedu



YOUTH ORGANIZER

Seth Oduro