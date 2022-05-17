Married women in a community in Imo State, Nigeria, have issued a stern warning to young women who dress indecently.

The elderly married women embarked on a protest against the young ladies whom they called ‘husband snatchers’.

They have also set rules and dress codes for single ladies who want to live in the community.

Per rules, mini skirts, blouses that expose cleavages, ‘I’m aware trousers’, multiple piercing, crop tops and acts of prostitution will not be allowed in the community.

This initiative, according to the women is to protect their husbands from falling prey to these ‘husband snatchers’.

The women during the protest held a banner showing their rules and regulations.

Watch video below: