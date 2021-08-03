The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, was among other dignitaries who graced the 50th birthday celebration of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at the latter’s private residence near the Nima Police Station in Accra yesterday morning.

The cleric personally invited the Greater Accra Chiefs of Fulani, Hausa and Yorubas to join him in marking the occasion.

The Chief Imam used the occasion to sermonise on the importance of traditional rulers in societies and the need to accord them respect.

“Traditional rulers or kings serve as shelters and who God holds in high esteem. This is because the aggrieved or persecuted run to them for shelter. It is important therefore that we accord kings due respect,” he said.

The Chief Imam prayed for God’s protection for the king and presided over the recitation of the Holy Quran which he said was imbued with spiritual powers.

The ceremony was attended by personalities like the Sarkin Hausawan Accra or the Hausa Chief of Accra, Alhaji Kabiru English, the Yoruba Chief of Accra, Chief Hamza Peregrino-Brimah who was represented by Otunba Bunyaminu Brimah, Chief of Fulani of Greater Accra, Alhaji Masaudu Abass Danbaki and their entourage.

