A 38-year-old man, Kwame Nketia, is in police custody for allegedly stabbing an 11-year-old girl in the neck and the ribs at Juaboso.

Information gathered by Adom News suggested the victim was attacked after she went out to sell water.

The reason behind Mr Nketia’s action was not immediately known.

However, he was apprehended by bystanders who handed him over to the police. .

The victim was also rushed to the Juaboso Government Hospital for treatment but due to the severity of the injury, she was referred to the St John’s of God Hospital at Sehwi Asafo for further medical attention.

