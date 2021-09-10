Former Deputy Minister for Transport, Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has lauded award-winning Patrick Osei Agyemang, aka Countryman Songo.

The firebrand journalist is famously known for his dedication and the uniqueness of his job.

Speaking on the Fire for Fire Programme, Mr Titus-Glover lauded Songo for his courage and his impact on the development of Ghana football.

“I have been watching you from afar and I must admit that I admire your courage,” he said on Adom TV.

“You have stayed dedicated to your job and you have made an incredible impact in the development of our sports.

“I urge you to stay grounded and continue with the good job. Again, I admire that courage,” he added.

Osei Agyemang is the Most Popular Sports journalist in the country currently.