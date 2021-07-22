A man, believed to be in his 40s, has been killed after a Taxi run into a Palace at Ajumako Eduyaw in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.
Reports indicate three others sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident which occurred on Wednesday.
A witness told Kasapa News that the speeding driver from Ajumako Assasan, upon reaching Eduyaw, lost control.
He rammed into the palace, destroying the building in the process.
ALSO READ:
Those injured are receiving treatment at Ajumako Government Hospital, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for preservation.