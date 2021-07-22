A man, believed to be in his 40s, has been killed after a Taxi run into a Palace at Ajumako Eduyaw in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Reports indicate three others sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident which occurred on Wednesday.

A witness told Kasapa News that the speeding driver from Ajumako Assasan, upon reaching Eduyaw, lost control.

He rammed into the palace, destroying the building in the process.

Those injured are receiving treatment at Ajumako Government Hospital, while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for preservation.