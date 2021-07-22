A truck has run over three women at 99 Junction in Agona Swedru in the Central Region.



The deceased are Edna Etison, 18; Issah Wasila, aged 25; and one unidentified.



An eyewitness told Kasapa News that the three were on Tuesday, July 20 buying fried yam by the roadside when the truck which had failed its brakes as it was descending a hill, rammed into them as the driver could not control the vehicle.



The driver is said to have started honking to alert pedestrians and bystanders when he realized his brakes had failed him but unfortunately the truck run over the three women and drugged them along until it ran into a nearby storey building.



It took personnel from the Ghana Police Service and passers-by a couple of some time to retrieve their dismembered bodies which were trapped under the truck.



The bodies have since been deposited at the morgue of the Swedru Government Hospital pending further police action.



The driver of the truck and three other occupants who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.



The police have commenced investigation into the accident.

