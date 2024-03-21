A member of the Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 campaign team, Krobea Kwabena Asante, has raised objections to Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin’s decision to halt the consideration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

Asante contends that, there is no legal connection between the court case referenced by the Speaker and the confirmation process for ministerial and deputy ministerial candidates.

He criticized Bagbin’s decision, asserting that it was founded on flawed reasoning.

“Even if Dafeamekpor Etse Rockson Nelson has a case, which I doubt, how does a lawsuit concerning reassigned ministers relate to the vetting of ministerial and deputy ministerial nominees? What is the correlation?

“Bagbin needs to rethink his stance. He and his associates have misunderstood the situation,” he remarked in a Facebook post on March 20, 2024″ Mr. Asante stressed.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin announced the suspension of ministerial nominee consideration on March 20, 2024, citing a legal challenge to a portion of the process.

Bagbin clarified that, a temporary court order filed by Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, prevented him from proceeding with the process.

However, this parliamentary deadlock stems from a letter from the presidency instructing Parliament to refrain from sending the recent Anti-LGBT+ Bill for President Akufo-Addo’s approval, citing two pending legal applications at the Supreme Court.

In response to these legal complications, Speaker Bagbin underscored Parliament’s dedication to upholding the rule of law and reiterated the institution’s inability to proceed with new minister approvals under similar circumstances.

