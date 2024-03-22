The National Service Personnel Association is demanding the payment of a two-month outstanding allowances owed members serving in the public sector.

They lament the delay in disbursement of the allowances has become a norm, causing untold hardship on graduates who depend on the stipend for their survival.

The Association is demanding the immediate payment to avert an industrial action.

National Service Personnel in the public sector say they are struggling to meet basic needs as payments of their monthly allowances have delayed.

These allowances sometimes delay for several months before they are paid to fresh graduates undertaking the one-year mandatory service.

Some personnel under the 2023-2024 batch say they have not received their allowances since January 2024.

Prince Boadi is worried about the delayed payment of allowances.

“The delayed payment is a worry to us because as graduates our parents someway want us to be fending for ourselves so most us depend on the allowance. If it delays, we really get worried” he indicated.

Secretary of the National Service Personal Association, Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah, says the delayed payment of allowances has become a worry to members.

“With the concerns of allowance, we had about 4 unpaid allowance with two months settled which we fail it’s not something that must happen. We are telling the scheme and government that this is unacceptable” he said.

Nana Gyamfi says the Association is on the negotiation table with the government.

But failure to comply with the agreement will warrant a strike.

“In the coming days, after probably our last meeting with the board and government, we will announce our next line of action that is to call for a strike and subsequently a demonstration” he said.