The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to authorise an investigation into the reported theft of Biometric Voters Registration (BVR) kits.

Dr. Omane Boamah emphasised that conducting a probe into the alleged theft would enhance trust in the Commission ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The former Communications Minister took to Facebook on Friday, March 22, to express his concern regarding the reported stolen items at the EC.

He stressed the need for the EC to address this issue effectively to prevent its recurrence in the future.

“I also hope the Electoral Commission is ready and willing to allow for full scale unbiased investigations into the Biometric Voters Registration (BVR) kits that were stolen.”

“We must all work to achieve a free, fair and transparent election,” he wrote.

