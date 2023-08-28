The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union has once again complained that several contractors responsible for road maintenance around the country’s fuel depots have abandoned their work.

The Vice Chairman of the union, Sunday Alabi, stated that while some of the roads are currently passable, there remains a need for further improvements.

A nationwide strike by the members of the tanker drivers in June nearly resulted in a shortage of fuel across the country.

The strike was organized to draw attention to the deteriorating conditions of roads leading to the fuel depots.

In an interview with Citi News, Sunday Alabi warned that the union would be forced to take action if the contractors fail to return to work.

“As we speak now, the contractors are not on the road the way they started the work,” Alabi said.

“In Kumasi, there is no contractor now, and the same is true for Takoradi. They have made the roads passable, but they are not complete. Work has started, but for some time now, it has been slow. If you talk of the regional depots and Tema, it is true that the roads are passable, but they are not complete. We look forward to their promise of finishing it,” he said.

Various Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) outlets across the country experienced gas shortages following the strike by the tanker drivers.

The situation, according to the LPG Marketers Association, led to the formation of long queues at LPG outlets and increased pressure on the few outlets with stocks.

However, business operations resumed at various petrol and gas depots along the Volta Aluminum Company Kpong road in Tema on June 30.

