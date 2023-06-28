It has been three days since tanker drivers across the nation went on strike due to their concerns about the deteriorating road networks leading to their depots.
This has raised fears among motorists about possible fuel shortages.
In an attempt to assess the situation, journalists visited several fuel stations in Accra and found no queues.
However, despite the drivers’ claims of unity in the strike action, cameras captured a fuel tanker delivering petroleum products.
READ ALSO:
- CCTV footage of how policeman was killed in bullion van attack at Ablekuma [Watch]
- Yvonne Nelson hits back at Sarkodie: Insults won’t work Michael
- Police shot during broad daylight robbery at Ablekuma