On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Muslims worldwide joyously celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the ‘Festival of Sacrifice.’

This auspicious occasion commemorates the obedience and willingness of the Prophet to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

Eid-ul-Adha is an annual celebration and the second of two significant festivities, following Eid-ul-Fitr. The day begins with special Eid prayers, followed by an act of sacrifice.

Animals such as goats, cows, sheep, or rams are selected and slaughtered in a “halal” manner as an offering.

The meat from the sacrificial animals is divided into three equal parts. One-third is retained by the family for their consumption, another third is shared with friends and relatives, and the remaining third is donated to those in need as alms.

The celebrations of Eid-ul-Adha span three days, with the final day dedicated to spending quality time with family, friends, and loved ones. People come together to enjoy each other’s company, exchange warm greetings, and cherish the festivities.

Adorned in beautiful, undoubtedly new attire, Muslims engaged in lively conversations, delivering well-wishes to one another. Some even rejoiced by dancing to the rhythmic beats of drums.

Eid-ul-Adha serves as a time of spiritual reflection, gratitude, and unity within the Muslim community. It is an occasion filled with happiness, generosity, and the reaffirmation of shared values.

Check out some photos captured by Adomonline’s Joseph Odotei at the Black Star Square:

Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Adha

