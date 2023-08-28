A non-governmental organisation which is focused on the mental health of women has been launched in Accra.

Emerge New Woman, a community-based NGO seeks to empower women with emotional frustrations through the journey of recovery into achieving a life of fulfilment.

The vision is to break the stereotype impeding women of African decent who are suffering in silence over challenges in life from seeking help.

Already, the organisation has provided legal aid, medical support and psychological education to over 1,,000 women. They have also provided seed funds to 20 women in addition to mentoring and training.

Speaking at the launch, Founder of Emerge New Woman, Lady Mae said the launch of the NGO is timely.

This, she explained is because it is estimated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that women are twice likely to get depression than men.

“Emerge New Woman has come to contribute our quota to Ghanaian women because a good mental health will have a positive effect on their well-being,” Lady Mae stated.

She underscored the need for women to seek help when going through mental distress.

“There is no super woman in the world. If you feel your are struggling with something, Emerge is here to help,” the mental health advocate stated.

Lady Mae said they have counselors and experts who will ready to help women who will approach them for help.

Though they have done a lot, she called on government to partner Emerge New Woman to enable them reach a lot of women across the country.

“We are community-based NGO and we want to go into towns and villages where there are no psychologists and counselors to help women so government should support us.”

Lady Mae urged women going through any mental health challenge to look for a trusted organisation like Emerge New Woman.