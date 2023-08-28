Three people have reportedly been killed in a botched attack on the Binduri National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency Chairman, Martin Ariku.

The deceased were said to be part of seven unknown gunmen who stormed Mr Ariku’s residence at Bazwa amidst indiscriminate gunshots on Sunday.

They have been identified as Nashiru Razak, 32, Abdul Bashid, 23, and Muniru Bashiru, 22, who are from Sagabo, Patrame, and Pusum respectively, in the Bawku Municipality.

Accra-based TV3 reports that luck eluded the attackers as they were accosted by some residents who beat them to pulp, leading to the death of the trio.

One of them is said to have died on the spot, while the other two succumbed to their injuries at different locations after they managed to flee the mob attack.

The Upper East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Darko Offei Lomotey, has since led a team to the area with investigations underway.

DCOP Lomotey has urged residents to remain vigilant and support the police with relevant information that can lead to the arrest of the accomplices.

