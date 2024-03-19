Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on the government to review its payment methods for road contractors in order to tackle the problem of abandoned road projects caused by financial difficulties.

He suggested adopting a phased payment system to provide contractors with consistent financial stability, enabling them to effectively meet project deadlines.

Emphasising the crucial role of road infrastructure in Ghana’s socioeconomic advancement, the Asantehene underscored the Ministry of Roads and Highways’ duty to prioritize the construction and restoration of vital road networks across the country.

He emphasised the significance of prompt payments to contractors to address their ongoing concerns and ensure the quality and longevity of road projects.

“It is not good to hold contractors up in waiting when it comes to payment. Put measures in place to deal with these incidents as you take over.”

“When I heard about your visit, I intentionally went to take a look at the Kuntenase road. I realised at a point that the road was very bad and I noticed it had been awarded to a contractor but he was not on site and I realised it was due to payment,” he revealed.

These concerns were reiterated by the Asantehene during a courtesy visit by the new Roads and Highways Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye, at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, March 18.

ALSO READ:

Gov’t to license Starlink to operate in Ghana

Any man who is sexually attracted to another man needs help – Sefa Kayi on LGBTQ…