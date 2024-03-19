Benjamin Azamati and Barnabas Aggerh have clinched places in the highly anticipated final of the men’s 100m event at the ongoing African Games.

The dynamic duo, alongside teammate Sarfo Ansah, demonstrated their prowess by advancing from the semifinal stage.

Aggerh’s path to the final was marked by an impressive performance, securing second place in semifinal heat 1 with a time of 10.46s. However, Ansah, also competing in the same heat, finished fifth.

Azamati, showcasing his speed and agility, secured his berth in the 100m final by finishing second in semifinal heat 2 with a remarkable time of 10.41s. The race was won by Cameroon’s Emmanuel Eseme, clocking in at 10.23s.

Meanwhile, in the women’s event, Mary Boakye stands as Ghana’s sole representative in the final, aiming for a podium finish.

Unfortunately, Hor Halutie and Benedicta Kwartemaa fell short in their respective attempts to advance.

Excitement mounts as the stage is set for the men’s 100m final, scheduled for Tuesday, March 19th.

Ghanaian fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Azamati, Aggerh, and other contenders vie for glory on the track.