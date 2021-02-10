A team of policemen on Tuesday blocked dozens of mourners in a procession to the Nkurakan cemetery in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

This was due to failure of the mourners, mainly youngsters, to adhere to the nose masks wearing and restricted number for burial directive.

As part of measures to ensure the adherence, the personnel stationed at a checkpoint along the cemetery asked the mourners to return.

The directive created a chaotic scene which blocked the flow of traffic with commuters stranded.

The hearse driver, who could not stand the situation any longer, threatened to dump the corpse at the roadside as his services were needed elsewhere.

The mourners were, however, allowed to proceed to the cemetery after talks between the police and leaders of the group.