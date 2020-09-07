Deputy Health Minister, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye says as at September 3, 2020, Ghana’s active Covid-19 case count now stands at 785.

This, according to him was significant evidence of the effectiveness of government’s Covid-19 safety protocols.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Beyond the Lockdown, the Deputy Health Minister intimated that this feat was attained without the help of any special drug to combat Covid-19 in patients.

However, it was due to the strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols government laid down for citizens to follow.

Dr Okoe Boye thus entreated the general public not to maintain their compliance with the basic Covid-19 safety protocols which include using hand sanitisers, frequent hand-washing and wearing nose masks when in public or in the company of others outside your household.

Considering the trend in Ghana’s active cases, the Deputy Health Minister was confident that continued compliance with the protocols will greatly contribute to an even lower number of active cases in the coming weeks.

“I am very optimistic that with the way things are looking we will continue to go on the downward trend.

“When you’re on the path that is producing results, the smartest thing to do is to continue on the same path. So we encourage people not to be tired of the protocols; that’s what we have now. We are doing well, not with any special drug, but with the protocols”.

“So if the protocols are making you go on this path it is in our interest to continue, and I encourage people to wear the mask, it’s cheaper, always cheaper, but the cost of going through morbidity; that’s sickness and other consequences is too grave to consider,” he concluded.