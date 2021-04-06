Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged Ghanaians to say a prayer for him after sharing an old photo online.

The Ofoase Ayirebi MP has requested prayers for wisdom, grace, strength, humility so that he may never forget his past.

The photo was to mark his 39th birthday on Monday, April 5, 2021.

A day that attracted goodwill messages from scores of Ghanaians on social media to the young politician and lawyer.

In appreciating the love showered on him, he posted the photo on his Facebook page along with the humble plea.

In the photo, Mr Oppong Nkrumah, clad in a suit and tie posed with a friend to acknowledge God for how far he has come in life.

Even though the plea has gone down well with many, Mr Nkrumah and his friend’s ‘oversized’ outfits have caused massive laughter on social media.

Find the photo below: