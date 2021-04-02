Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has revealed that he always tries to avoid comments about himself on social media.

Speaking on E Vibes, the former broadcaster revealed that negative comments on social media could break the spirit of an individual or make them feel swollen-headed instead of focusing on their work.

“I try not to read them, you can get swollen headed, you can get broken in your spirit. What you need to do is to focus on the work. So I try not to read them,” he told host, Becky.

Reacting to some comments on his Presidential ambitions, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said: “I hear people say all sorts of things but they are social media comments.”

“I try not to read them. But if I know anything about this place, the same people who said ‘Hosanna Hosanna’ are the same people who said ‘crucify him’. So I take some of these things with a pinch of salt,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi believes the future is the ultimate determiner of his fate.

“There are people who think I do a good job, there are people who think that I do a terrible job, that I have become a liar and all sorts of stuff. I get feedback. I try not to read on, I try to keep my eyes on the job. When I’m done with my tenure, posterity will judge,” he said.

He was recently re-appointed as the Minister of Information in President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term.