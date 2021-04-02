Former National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Nkansah, has called for ceasefire in the ongoing power struggle in the party.

Mr Nkansah said the media war is giving signals to Ghanaians that the NDC is not the best alternative ahead of the 2024 general election.

His comment follows calls for a total overhaul of the Minority leadership in Parliament after approving the nomination of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

A vice chairperson of the NDC, Anita Desooso is threatening to lead a massive demonstration if Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and his cohorts are not changed.

Another group, including Members of Parliament, has also given signal it will vehemently oppose any decision to change the current leadership.

This ticking time bomb, Mr Nkansah warned if

not stopped from detonating, might collapse the party.

“When things fall apart, the centre cannot hold so party leadership must ensure unity in NDC,” he stated.

The former NDC National Communications Officer appealed to all aggrieved parties to use internal structures to channel their grievances instead of running to the media.