Actor Prince David Osei has professed his love for colleague turned politician John Dumelo as they meet for some fun times.

Despite staying on different sides of the political coin during the 2020 elections, Mr Osei has put rivalry aside to win his ‘brother’ back.

In a caption of a video he uploaded on social media, he explained the understanding of politics is the beginning of wisdom and proved to his fans that there is no bad blood between them.

The two were spotted laughing heartedly with Mr Osei teasing Mr Dumelo while in the company of other colleagues.

ALSO

Mr Osei’s fans have applauded him for his maturity.

Watch video below: