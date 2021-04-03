Multiple award-winning Ghanaian teen actress, Clara Benson, famed as Maame Serwaa, has made a rare re-appearance on social media in a new video sighted online.

In the video, Maame Serwaa appeared to be riding in town in a car as she shows off her new look.

The actress was seen sporting a short hairstyle as she cruises in town in what appeared like a luxurious car.

READ ALSO:

Maame Serwaa appeared to be feeling herself in the video and one could say she was really in love with her new hairstyle.

The Kumawood star was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses in the video but at a point lifted them up to show her face and natural beauty.

She was being driven by someone but the video did not allow viewers to see who exactly was in the car with her.