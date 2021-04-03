A bride-to-be has died of a rare form of hepatitis at the age of just 29.

Tiffany Graham-Walters spent two months in hospital before her death on March 7 from acute autoimmune hepatitis.

The Wolverhampton based security guard had been planning her wedding with fiance Jordan Munro following their engagement on December 18, Birmingham Mail reported.

On New Year’s Day Tiffany, who used to work on Supermarket Sweep, started feeling unwell.

She complained of severe stomach pain and later developed symptoms including constipation and vomiting.

Some 10 days later, when her skin and eyes started turning yellow, she went to hospital.

Tiffany and her finace had been planning their wedding

Her devastated sister Yasmin, 31, said: “A blood test was carried out and Tiffany was discharged, pending results.

“Various obstacles hindered immediate and accurate medical intervention. Her initial bloods taken were misplaced delaying her results.

“She was admitted to a hospital but her condition was not detected.

“She was then sent to Birmingham Queen Elizabeth Hospital where her condition was detected on her arrival, at this point Tiffany’s liver had failed.

“She was placed on the emergency liver transplant list in the UK and received a donor within seven hours.”

Tiffany was transferred to Leeds where a transplant was successfully carried out.

Despite the last minute intervention, all efforts proved too late as she suffered pancreatitis, kidney damage and blood clots.

Yasmin added: “My beautiful sister passed away on March 7. We all had a chance to be by her side and to hold her hand as she passed.

“It was just a huge shock. To see my sister healthy and then deteriorate and pass away in the space of just over two months was just shocking.

“We all thought she had a bug at first but then she deteriorated.

“She was a beautiful soul. Such a caring young woman. While she was receiving treatment she was still trying to help and comfort patients in the same ward as her.

“That was her nature always thinking of others. We just can’t believe she has gone.”

Despite her young age Tiffany had led a full life, according to her sister, enjoying stints as a holiday rep in Ibiza and Tenerife in her early 20’s.

She has worked as a security guard at the 2012 London Olympic Games and had met her fiance Mark while working in security on ITV show Supermarket Sweep back in 2017.

Jasmin added: “They got engaged on December 18. She was so excited and they were planning the wedding.

“They were so much in love. For this to happen is just so cruel and devastating.

“She was such a larger than life person who lived life to the full.

“She enjoyed her time as a holiday rep in her younger years and had met so many friends from al around the world when she was in Ibiza and Tenerife.

“People have been getting in touch to say how Tiffany had touched their lives in such a positive way.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Jordan and Jasmine to raise funds and to give Tiffany a great send off.