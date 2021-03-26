Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, is not pleased with recent comparisons of her and Yaa Jackson.

In a new video, Maame Serwaa begged those comparing her to her Kumawood colleague who is now a music star to stop.

She said she has recently been seeing posts with her picture and that of miss Jackson on social media trying to compare them.

READ ALSO:

Maame Serwaa sets tongues wagging after shaking her heavy chest in new video

For her, such comparisons are needless and only breeds jealousy and envy among people, adding that they are both doing well and must not be put up against each other.

Maame Serwaa, who was speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, said they have been friends since their days as child actors and are still in good terms.

“I talk to Yaa very often and those comparisons cannot destroy our relationship,” she said.