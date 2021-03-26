Ghanaian musician, Francisca Gawugah, popularly known as Sista Afia, has warmed the hearts of fans on social media with her latest photo.

The singer has dazzled in a white outfit which fans cannot keep quiet over.

Clad in a white jumpsuit with an overcoat, she wore a makeup to complete her look.

She paired her outfit with a black sandal heel and a Chinese bang wig.

The Jeje hitmaker looked exceptional while smiling for the camera.

She posted the photo on her Instagram page and has drawn expression of love from fans and colleague Kuami Eugene who has lauded her as a superstar.

A Queen does not wear a crown because it fits, she wears it because she’s fought to know her worth #Broken drops soon👑.

Check out the photo below: