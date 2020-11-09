The rivalry between Sista Afia and Efia Odo is nowhere near over as the latter has thrown more subliminal shots.

Yesterday, Efia Odo dropped jaws when she flew all the way from New York to attend the 28th birthday party of the musician.

To netizens, that singular act has quashed the beef between the two entertainers, but that was not the case.

Efia Odo, after the gesture, renewed the fight.

In series of tweets, she maintained her stance that Sista Afia is classless and needs a new stylist.

RELATED

She added she stormed Sista Afia’s birthday party to ascertain if she could fulfill her pledge of beating her like she threatened.

Efia Odo was captured in her all black shirt and shorts and had a fun time during the celeration.