Police in the Upper West region are on a manhunt for gunmen who shot the Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bukari Ali, while on his way to Wa.

According to sources close to him, he was shot at a place called Bulenga.

The source said Mr Ali was driving with a colleague at a sharp curve where the two gunmen appeared from their hideout and ordered them to stop.

However, they started shooting indiscriminately at them when Mr Ali refused to stop and sped off but is said to have suffered some gunshot wounds.

Confirming the incident on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday, the regional police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, said the suspects are currently at large and they are making efforts to have them arrested.

READ ALSO:

According to him, Mr Ali has been treated and discharged as the investigations are underway.

He has also urged people to patronise the services of the police in order to prevent such unfortunate acts on the roads.

“Our commander has said that anyone who feels his life is at risk should come to the police for a free escort because that is why we are here, we need to protect the lives of our people. Our office is widely opened for free escort, and so they shouldn’t hesitate to come to us for protection,” he said.

He was confident they have enough men plus logistics and believes they can work and discharge their duties effectively.