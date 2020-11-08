The Upper West Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bukari Ali, has been shot by unknown gunmen while on his way to Wa.

According to MyNewsGh.com’s sources close to him, he was shot at a place called Bulenga.

The source said Mr Ali was driving with a colleague at a sharp curve where the two gunmen appeared from their hideout and started shooting indiscriminately at them.

Mr Ali managed to drive away but suffered some gunshot wounds.

He is currently at the Upper West Regional Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

There is a rise in insecurity in the country as several armed robbery attacks have been recorded in recent times.

Popular among them is the one that led to the death of the Mfantseman Member of Parliament, Ekow Hayford Quansah.

Source: MyNewsGh