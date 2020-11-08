The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, says the Commission is 95% ready for the December 7 polls.

Mrs Mensa disclosed this when she appeared before the House to brief members on its roadmap for the build-up to the election.

She noted they were poised to ensure successful, credible, fair, orderly and peaceful conduct of this year’s elections.

Mrs Mensa indicated the work done so far include the distribution of election materials to the various regions.



She added that printing of 2020 voters’ register for December 7 election is currently underway and it will soon be presented to the various political parties, adding some parties have submitted their hard drives for soft copies of the register.

“Printing of ballot papers is currently underway in seven separate printing houses in Accra and the Commission has completed the printing of presidential ballots for 15 regions with the exception of Eastern region,” she said.

Meanwhile, she announced that the printing of pink sheets will commence on November 8, 2020, and political parties have been notified.

