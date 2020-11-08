The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) is fighting off claims by the Minority in Parliament that she disrespects the House.



According to Mrs Jean Mensa, she will not disrespect any state institution as is being speculated by some Members of Parliament (MP) and a section of the public.

“As an individual who has been at the forefront of championing Ghana’s democratic development for 20 years, I respect and value the institutions of state and major institution being the Parliament of Ghana,” the EC boss said.



Parliament had programed officials of the EC together with other stakeholders to brief the House on Thursday, November 5, 2020, on its readiness for the upcoming polls but the EC failed to show up, citing late notice.

Some Minority MPs described her conduct as disrespectful and unacceptable, causing the Leadership of Parliament to arrange for the Commission to brief the House today [Saturday].

Mrs Mensa, in her opening remarks to the House, dismissed claims of refusing to show up when summoned.

“It is important to emphasise that this is the first time I have been invited by the House in my capacity as the EC Chairperson, I have on no occasion turned down an invitation from the Parliament of Ghana,” she noted.

Clarifying their absence in the House on Thursday, she indicated: “Indeed, we received notice of your invitation to the Commission on the night of Wednesday 4th November.

“At that time some of us were outside the jurisdiction, our Deputy Chairman for Corporate services informed the Majority Leader about this and made arrangement for our presentation to be delivered to Parliament today.”