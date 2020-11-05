The leadership of Parliament is incensed with the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, for what it terms incessant display of disrespect to the House since her appointment.

The EC boss, who was billed to brief Members of Parliament (MPs) on the level of preparedness for the impending elections, failed to show up forcing the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, to suspend sitting.

Upon resumption of sitting, Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, questioned the attitude of the EC chairperson towards Parliament.

According to the Asawase MP, that was not the first time the EC boss had stood up the House after invitations have been extended to her.

First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, who was presiding, urged for calm as the House still awaits the arrival of the EC boss to brief the MPs.

Meanwhile, the National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah, National Commission for Civic Education boss and the Inspector-General of Police were also summoned.