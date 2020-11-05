The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa and National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, have been summoned to Parliament.

They are to appear for questioning on preparations to ensure a transparent and violence-free election come December 7.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, disclosed this while addressing the House on Wednesday.

He said officials of the National Commission for Civic Education and the National Media Commission will also be appearing to brief Parliament on their preparations for the election.

This, the Majority Leader explained, is to help the legislature assess the readiness of the country as the December 7 polls draw near.

“Mr Speaker, the EC is in the process of readjusting their own programme for tomorrow [Thursday] so possibly we shall see all the major stakeholders come to the house tomorrow to brief us,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, whose request last week has led to the invitation, is making fresh demands.

He added that the Ghana Police Service would also be required to give Members of Parliament (MPs) a list of security personnel being deployed to various constituencies.

“We want the Interior Minister to support the National Security Minister and this time the Inspector-General of Police must be in attendance because we ought to understand the security detail on Election Day very well,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu further noted that the NDC MPs are looking forward to question the EC boss on all procurements that have been made for the upcoming election.