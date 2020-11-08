A 29-year-old man, only identified as John, who is a resident of Nweneso No. 2 in the Ashanti region, has allegedly committed suicide.

According to sources, he committed the act after his long time girlfriend refused to marry him.

A witness, Kwame Di Wo D3, in an interview with Adom News identified the lady as a 25-year-old named Mercy.

He said the two have been in a serious relationship for a long time and cannot fathom why she turned down his marriage proposal.

Kwame indicated the deceased was a ‘galamseyer’ and also a northerner.

Prior to the suicide, witnesses said John started making a strange pronouncement in the community that he was going to kill himself.

They confirmed the last time John was seen in the community was on Thursday, November 5, 2020 around 4:pm.

“He was seen with rope in his hand saying, ‘I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to kill myself’ but the people treated it as one of the jokes from confused and broken-hearted victims,” a witness said.

Unfortunately, two kids went to a nearby forest on Friday to fetch firewood and found John hanging dead on a tree.

Meanwhile, the Toase Police have visited the scene to convey the body to the mortuary.