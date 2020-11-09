Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada constituency, Comfort Doyoe Ghansah, is hopeful the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be rewarded with 90% of votes in the December 7 election.

To her, the constituency owes its development to projects undertaken by NDC including roads and health facilities.

She is, therefore, asking the electorate to kick out the current government and usher in the John Mahama administration.

“In the last few years, I have been able to connect about 27 communities to pipe-borne water and this will be expanded to more communities once I get the nod,” she said.

She hit at the government for not continuing a road project started under the erstwhile Mahama administration.

“The road project from Kasseh to Foah has been abandoned. This project remains very dear to us but the government looks on unconcerned,” she remarked.

Madam Ghansah was speaking in an interview with Adom News as she prepares the youth ahead of the elections.

She bemoaned how a children’s block she started about four years ago at Ada East District Hospital is at the mercy of the weather.

“It is quite shocking that such a project from my Common Fund is not given the needed importance it deserves. The Ada East District Assembly is restricting my access to the fund to complete it,” she revealed.

Beyond the abandoned project, the MP said she assists her constituents with health screening in remote areas, providing shelter for nursing mothers, going for weighing and building of health centres among other interventions.

Addressing the youth after a recent health walk, she assured participants that Mr Mahama’s administration will introduce the National Apprenticeship Programme for the youth.

Touching on farming, she believes this could be an avenue to employ more youth to help end the importation of food into the country.

National Deputy Youth Organiser of NDC, Eric Edem Agbana, and other members in the constituency encouraged the youth to step out in their numbers to show the New Patriotic Party the exit.