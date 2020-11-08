The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to return to headmasters the responsibility of feeding school children in public schools.

Mr Mahama says the decision by the government to supply food to schools from the National Buffer Stock has on many occasions brought about shortage.

For this reason, he is ever ready to reinstate the grant to support the buffer stock to ensure abundance of food.

The NDC leader says his promise to return the responsibility to the schools is to enable the heads meet the food supply chain and have absolute control over the feeding of students.

“We will give the responsibility of feeding the children back to the headmasters. If they want to fall on buffer stock, that is their business, but I will ensure the grant is handed directly to them,” he said.

He was speaking at a rally at Suhum as part of his campaign in the Eastern Region.