Chelsea came from behind to earn an emphatic 4-1 victory over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge to go third in the Premier League table.

The hosts were caught napping early on, as David McGoldrick flicked the Blades into a shock lead in the ninth minute, meaning three of McGoldrick’s four Premier League goals have now come against Chelsea.

However, the response from Chelsea was exactly what Frank Lampard would have required, with Tammy Abraham sweeping home his first Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge in 302 days to equalise in the 23rd minute, before Ben Chilwell arrived at the far post to complete the turnaround 11 minutes later.

Late on, Chelsea stepped it up a gear, with Thiago Silva heading his first goal in English football into the net in the 77th minute, before Timo Werner completed an punishing win for a Chelsea side who have now scored fourteen goals in their last four games.

With summer signing Edouard Mendy yet to concede a Premier League goal since joining from Rennes, it certainly came as a shock when McGoldrick cleverly back-heel flicked the Blades, who had been blunt in front of goal so far this season, into an early lead.

But in Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea had a player capable of changing the momentum in their favour. Firstly, he had a hand in playing in Mateo Kovacic in down the right, before the Croatian squared for Abraham to scuff Chelsea level. Then, the cross was even better for Chilwell, who arrived at the far post to bundle home his second goal for Chelsea in just his 10th appearance.

After the break, while the scoreline appeared a close one until the latter stages, Mendy remained totally untroubled, with Thiago flicking another inch-perfect Ziyech cross into the net to provide further comfort, before Werner made doubly sure of a seventh defeat from eight for the Blades, who are rooted to the foot of the table on a single point.