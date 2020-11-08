Robert Lewandowski scored his 11th league goal as Bayern Munich came from behind to inflict yet another defeat on Dortmund in the Klassiker, as Hansi Flick’s side moved three points clear of their fierce rivals in the Bundesliga.

Both sides came into the contest in great league form, level on 15 points, with Bayern in second and Dortmund in third.

Dortmund skipper Marco Reus gave the hosts the lead on the stroke of half-time, rifling home from Raphael Guerreiro’s cut-back.

It was a blow for Bayern, who had a goal controversially chalked off by the Video Assistant Referee, with Lewandowski adjudged to be offside by an agonisingly tight margin, after losing Joshua Kimmich to injury.

But two Bayern goals either side of the break transformed the game. David Alaba levelled the scores in the fourth minute of stoppage time, curling a free-kick into the top corner, via a deflection off Thomas Meunier.

And two minutes after the restart, Lewandowski was on target once more, and there was no doubt about this one as his beautiful glancing header from Lucas Hernandez gave Roman Burki no chance.

Dortmund turned to former Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham for his first taste of Der Klassiker, and although the 17-year-old made an impact, Lucien Favre’s side couldn’t find a way past Manuel Neuer.

With the hosts throwing numbers forward in search of the equaliser, Bayern opened up a two-goal advantage on the break courtesy of substitute Leroy Sane’s lovely curled finish.

Erling Haaland endured a frustrating day in front of goal, but he finally found the net to give Dortmund hope with seven minutes to go. Reus then squandered a glorious chance to restore parity at the death, as the reigning champions emerged victorious to move atop of the table, with Dortmund falling to third.