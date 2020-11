Thousands of supporters of President-elect of the United States of America, Joe Biden, have begun massive celebrations across the country.

Shortly after the media announced that Mr Biden has been projected as winner, scores of his supporters took to the streets in various neighbourhoods to celebrate the victory.

Spike Lee popping bottles in Brooklyn! 🍾😂💙pic.twitter.com/BCKhDTrdOy — Complex (@Complex) November 7, 2020

Check out photos below:

A man reacts as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

People at Central Park react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People at Central Park react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in Manhattan, November 7.

People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election in, Philadelphia, November 7. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

People react as media announce that Joe Biden has won the election, on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, November 7. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People hug as they celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the election in the City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People celebrate media announcing that Joe Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election in Alphabet City neighborhood of Manhattan, November 7. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly