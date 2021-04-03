It has been four years since Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu and her husband, Nana Agyemang Duah, got married.

The actress and her husband, who is the chief of Kunsu in the Ashanti Region, got married on April 2, 2017.

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, the actress has taken to social media to share a photo.

The photo has the actress and husband in beautiful kente.

Sharing the photo, she was full of praise for her husband while adding that their four years together have come quickly.

I love you, Nana Agyemang Badu Duah I, for all that you are, all that you have been and, all that you are yet to be.❤. Happy Anniversary to US!!!”