Renowned actress, Mercy Asiedu, has led the public into her past, especially when she was at the peak of her career.

The actress has shared a throwback photo of when she was ‘sweet 16’ and with her swags on.

She was photographed rocking a jumpsuit and an overcoat, with a duckbill cap and a red spectacle to give final touch to her look.

The actress had her legs crossed as she held her chin while looking directly into the camera, ready for a click.

She laughed at her own image, especially her spectacles.

ALSO READ

The photo appeared to have been taken on a set of a movie.

Now a Queenmother who has earned the title “Oheneyere’, Mercy Asiedu now operates MesDuah movie production with her husband.

Below is the photo she shared: