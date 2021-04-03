Meet the first educated man from Zambulkura in North-East Region

Ghana is one of the countries in sub-Saharan Africa that has developed its educational and health needs of its people.

Though there are many policies and programmes that make it possible for all to benefit from such programmes, the locations of some people have deprived them of these benefits.

A typical example is Zambulkura, a town in the North East Region of Ghana. Located some 20 kilometres away from the Regional Capital Nalerigu, Zambulkura, the town had no school nor hospital until the first person to have hailed from the village that was lucky to have been sent to leave with an auntie in the city was Enskinned as the chief.

Chief Maxwell Tidor Koligu, after

schooling outside the village is now working as a civil servant and using his resources to develop the educational infrastructure and health needs of his people.

In an interview with Nana Yaa Konadu, he outlined the then sorry state of the indigenes and efforts to make life a bit more flexible for his people.

A rescue mission to Zambulkura team has been set up with the sole aim of getting support to complete what has been started already.

He is calling on cooperate entities, NGOs and individuals to help his people.