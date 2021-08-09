Ghanaian singer, Gyakie, says she is not focused on producing only hit songs.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the Forever hitmaker said she is only bent on dropping songs that will put Ghana on the map.

I’m here to make good music and to change my life and my family… so if it’s someone’s opinion, I don’t see myself as such… where the music takes me is my motive.

I’m not doing music because I want to be popular. It doesn’t bother me if my song doesn’t make a hit… if you listen to my songs I’m more particular about my lyrics… my motive is to take Ghana music to the world. To bring the foreign market into Ghana, Gyakie told Andy Dosty.

According to the daughter of veteran highlife musician Nana Acheampong, the main agenda is to take our sound outside Ghana.

She further explained that your songs being popular doesn’t mean anything much than making an impact.

Gyakie shot to fame after her song ‘Forever’ hit across Africa.

The song, from her ‘SEED’ EP, broke into the top 10 of Thriller Global Billboard charts in December, 2020.

In March 2021 Gyakie released the remix to her chart-topping song. It featured Nigeria’s breakthrough artiste Omah Lay.

Currently, she is promoting her new song dubbed Need Me which is steadily garnering numbers on many music-streaming platforms.

