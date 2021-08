Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona were unable to solidify a new contract; which means the star forward won’t re-sign with the club.

An official statement from the club has said.

🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT #Messi



“Despite having reached an agreement between Barça and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it will not be possible to formalize due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations)”. pic.twitter.com/9P7YAdbYBq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2021

Before that statement, Spanish newspaper MARCA wrote that Messi is “further from renewing for Barcelona than ever” before, and according to Catalan radio station RAC1, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner “does not like the current squad.”

This story is being updated.