Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo recently celebrated her birthday in a spectacular manner, capturing everyone’s attention with her magnificent photos.

As the wife of renowned Ghanaian musician Choirmaster, Beverly Afaglo marked her special day over the weekend, exuding elegance and grace.

The style influencer astounded onlookers as she donned a mesmerizing blue lace gown embellished with sparkling glitter. In her birthday photoshoot, the celebrity mother confidently showcased her flawless legs, radiating confidence and beauty.

For another segment of her birthday shoot, the accomplished entrepreneur opted for a chic white jumpsuit adorned with unique patterns. With her long-sleeved attire, Beverly Afaglo complemented her ensemble with exquisite earrings and a striking oversized gold ring, accentuating her glamorous appearance.

Continuing to captivate with her fashion choices, Beverly Afaglo also wore a stunning spaghetti-strap dress, accompanied by a black bodysuit and translucent leggings. The combination created a fashionable and alluring ensemble, further highlighting her impeccable taste.

Social media users have not been shy in expressing their admiration for Beverly Afaglo’s breathtaking photos. The stunning actress has garnered an outpouring of compliments and praise from her followers, who were left in awe of her beauty and fashion sense.