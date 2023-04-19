Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, has disclosed that celebrity marriages are costly since a lot is always expected from you.

The actress, who has been married to Choirmaster of Praye fame for 11 years, said the expectations are so high since their actions are always judged by the public.

“Celebrity marriage is just like any other marriage except that it is a bit more costly because both of you are in the limelight, so a lot is expected from you than other families.

“Like what you wear, what car you drive, the school your children attend etc., apart from that, it is just like any other marriage like I stated earlier. Nobody goes like I am a celebrity because if you do that, you are not ready for marriage.”

On why she keeps her family away from social media, she explained: “There is really nothing to put out there. People know we are married, people know we are great together, people know we are in love and they also know we are a celebrity couple so I am not trying to prove anything.“

The Agency actress mentioned that she finds it mind-boggling that many young people aspiring to hit the silver screens show little or no interest in activities involving the industry.

This has often come to light at auditions when aspiring actors seem to know next to nothing about the Ghanaian movie sector.

“When you sit as a judge on an audition panel, you realise that most of these aspirants don’t even watch our movies, they don’t know the already established actors, they haven’t been to any premiere before, nothing.

“How then do you want to be an actor when you know nothing about the industry you want to join?

“And you just get up, and you want to be an actor just because you want to be popular? If you really want to be like us, you should be able to attend our film premieres, our stage plays etc. and even convince others to do the same,” she said.

